Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Posts Earnings Results

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNBI opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.11.

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About Pioneer Bankshares

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Pioneer Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, a locally focused community banking organization serving residents and businesses in the Mid‐Atlantic region. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market instruments. Pioneer Bank’s commercial lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction, equipment financing, and operating lines of credit tailored to small‐ and medium‐size enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Pioneer Bankshares offers a range of treasury management and cash‐management services designed to help businesses optimize liquidity and streamline receivables and payables.

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