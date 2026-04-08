Philippe Menu Sells 2,400 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 2,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $11,688.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,671.24. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Philippe Menu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $13,095.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $2,912.32.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.8%

SOPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 71,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.04. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96.

SOPHiA GENETICS News Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders executed pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 sales to cover tax obligations — CEO Jurgi Camblong, President Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, CTO Abhimanyu Verma, and others. Collectively ~25,000 shares were sold over April 6–7 for roughly $120k at an average price near $4.85–$4.88. Executives still retain large positions, and filings note these were routine plan-driven sales rather than opportunistic exits. CEO Form 4 President Form 4 Insider Form 4

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOPH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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