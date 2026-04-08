PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.27 and traded as low as $39.41. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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PhenixFIN Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at PhenixFIN

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Howard Amster purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 248,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,434.88. This represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in PhenixFIN by 55.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in PhenixFIN by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in PhenixFIN by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 175,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

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PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

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