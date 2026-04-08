Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.4% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $431.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $274.24 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

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