Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $636,000 in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 12.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 118.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 37.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

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Argan Trading Up 0.5%

AGX opened at $575.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.46. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $588.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.32 million. Argan had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGX. Zacks Research raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Argan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Argan

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,509.76. The trade was a 37.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.70, for a total transaction of $7,347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,246.90. The trade was a 42.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $22,360,053. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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