Pet Valu (TSE:PET) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$21.07 and last traded at C$21.38, with a volume of 6207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Pet Valu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$40.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.94.

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Pet Valu Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.97.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pet Valu had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of C$326.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. will post 1.6820546 earnings per share for the current year.

Pet Valu Company Profile

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Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

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