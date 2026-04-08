Permian Resources’ (PR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

PR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

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Permian Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,377,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 800,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $15,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,426,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,223,966.85. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,130,066 shares of company stock valued at $58,837,655 over the last 90 days. 6.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 114.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 340.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Permian Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight / Outperform view, citing a “higher-for-longer” WTI outlook that benefits Permian-focused producers and supports stronger free cash flow and capital returns. KeyBanc initiation

KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight / Outperform view, citing a “higher-for-longer” WTI outlook that benefits Permian-focused producers and supports stronger free cash flow and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp (now covering PR) issued a “Strong-Buy”/Overweight stance and set a $25 price target (~17% above current levels), signaling analyst conviction that shares have room to rally. This coverage and target are often a direct catalyst for demand in mid-cap E&P names. Benzinga coverage note

KeyCorp (now covering PR) issued a “Strong-Buy”/Overweight stance and set a $25 price target (~17% above current levels), signaling analyst conviction that shares have room to rally. This coverage and target are often a direct catalyst for demand in mid-cap E&P names. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp’s modeling projects materially higher earnings than the current consensus: FY2026 EPS ~ $2.18 and FY2027 EPS ~ $2.28 (with quarterly EPS projections ranging roughly $0.39–$0.63). Those estimates imply stronger cash generation and justify the bullish rating/target; investors often re-rate stocks when sell-side forecasts diverge upward from consensus. (Source aggregated from KeyCorp research disclosures.)

KeyCorp’s modeling projects materially higher earnings than the current consensus: FY2026 EPS ~ $2.18 and FY2027 EPS ~ $2.28 (with quarterly EPS projections ranging roughly $0.39–$0.63). Those estimates imply stronger cash generation and justify the bullish rating/target; investors often re-rate stocks when sell-side forecasts diverge upward from consensus. (Source aggregated from KeyCorp research disclosures.) Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets (including Seeking Alpha) summarized the new coverage and the “higher-for-longer” oil-price thesis — useful context for momentum but not a company-specific operational update. Seeking Alpha summary

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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