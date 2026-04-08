Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after buying an additional 1,344,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,593,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,308,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.21.

Strategy Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.55.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $85,407.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,280. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,370.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,521 shares of company stock worth $1,130,026 and have sold 10,052 shares worth $1,375,602. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

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