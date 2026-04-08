Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $778,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.
Charles Schwab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.
Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab
Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Schwab announced plans to offer direct spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading in the first half of 2026 — a strategic product expansion that can drive new account openings, broaden fee/custody revenue opportunities, and keep Schwab competitive with other brokerages that have added crypto access. Charles Schwab to Launch Spot Bitcoin and Ether Trading in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Schwab opening waitlists and integrating Bitcoin/Ethereum into its brokerage platform — immediate evidence of execution and potential early client demand that supports the launch thesis. Charles Schwab Adds Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Trading to Brokerage Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Schwab published guidance on crypto allocation advising modest exposures and warning about high volatility — messaging that could limit very large retail allocations and slow revenue upside from crypto trading but helps manage fiduciary risk. Charles Schwab’s Crypto Allocation Insights: Small Exposure, High Risk
- Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its price target on SCHW from $122 to $118 but kept a Buy rating — a modestly less bullish valuation tweak that still implies material upside, so analyst sentiment remains generally positive but slightly more cautious. Jefferies Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Schwab’s proprietary Trading Activity Index (STAX) fell to 56.04 in March — the steepest monthly drop since May 2025 — signaling lower retail trading activity that could weigh on near-term trading-related revenue. The decline was partly tied to geopolitical-driven market caution. Schwab Trading Activity Index™: STAX Score Sees Steepest Monthly Drop Since May 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting macro/geopolitical volatility (e.g., Iran-related market moves) has depressed client activity and contributed to STAX weakness — an external risk that can mute revenue sensitivity to market rallies. Schwab Trading Activity Index drops in March on Iran war
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab
In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab Profile
Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.
Further Reading
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