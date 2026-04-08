Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $778,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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