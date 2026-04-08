Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDMO opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $60.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

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