Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $40,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $81.41 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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