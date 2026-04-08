Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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