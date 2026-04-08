Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.30. Approximately 232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Peoples Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

About Peoples

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto and personal, SBA, commercial, commercial real estate, home equity, home improvement, and home equity line of credit loan products, as well as mortgages and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

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