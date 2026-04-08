Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

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Patria Investments Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Shares of Patria Investments stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,483. Patria Investments has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $824.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

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Patria Investments Limited (NYSE: PAX) is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria’s investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company’s core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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