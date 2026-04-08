Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.3333.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,106.19. This represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PK opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.93%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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