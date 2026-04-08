Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACN opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $187.00 and a 52 week high of $325.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $289,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,181 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,887.70. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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