Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,368 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 312,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 200,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $71,712.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,221.87. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $360,853.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,240.70. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $628,332 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 206.62% and a negative net margin of 165.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 792.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

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