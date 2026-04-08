Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $40,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $358.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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