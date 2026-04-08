Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

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Lumentum Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $815.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.23 and a beta of 1.38. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $836.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.71.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $595.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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