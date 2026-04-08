Pacific Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Pacific Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 3.9% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $346.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.80 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.97, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large buyer interest from ARK/Cathie Wood — ARK funds bought roughly $14M of TSLA during the post-earnings dip, providing demand support amid the selloff. ARK Invest Buys TSLA

Large buyer interest from ARK/Cathie Wood — ARK funds bought roughly $14M of TSLA during the post-earnings dip, providing demand support amid the selloff. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief — U.S. safety regulators closed the probe into Tesla’s “Actually Smart Summon” feature, removing a legal/regulatory overhang. NHTSA Closes Probe

Regulatory relief — U.S. safety regulators closed the probe into Tesla’s “Actually Smart Summon” feature, removing a legal/regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: Strategic supply tie-ins: Intel’s Terafab project (announced partners include SpaceX, Tesla and xAI) signals potential long-term silicon supply for Tesla’s autonomy and compute needs — a structural positive for self-driving/AI ambitions. Intel Terafab Article

Strategic supply tie-ins: Intel’s Terafab project (announced partners include SpaceX, Tesla and xAI) signals potential long-term silicon supply for Tesla’s autonomy and compute needs — a structural positive for self-driving/AI ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed geographic demand: registrations jumped sharply in some markets (Germany, South Korea, U.K.), but strength is uneven — positive for revenue diversification but not enough to offset global weakness. Germany Registrations

Mixed geographic demand: registrations jumped sharply in some markets (Germany, South Korea, U.K.), but strength is uneven — positive for revenue diversification but not enough to offset global weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar and volatility — with April earnings looming (mid-late April), traders are positioning ahead of management’s update on inventory, deliveries and margins; that amplifies intraday moves. Earnings Loom

Earnings calendar and volatility — with April earnings looming (mid-late April), traders are positioning ahead of management’s update on inventory, deliveries and margins; that amplifies intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Q1 delivery shortfall and weaker energy deployments — Tesla reported Q1 deliveries below estimates (358,023 vs. ~366k expected) and softer energy numbers, a primary trigger for today’s selling pressure. Delivery Miss

Q1 delivery shortfall and weaker energy deployments — Tesla reported Q1 deliveries below estimates (358,023 vs. ~366k expected) and softer energy numbers, a primary trigger for today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts & heavy bearish notes — several firms cut targets or turned more bearish after the delivery miss; JPMorgan’s note warning of much greater downside has been a headline driver for sellers. JPMorgan Bear Call

Analyst cuts & heavy bearish notes — several firms cut targets or turned more bearish after the delivery miss; JPMorgan’s note warning of much greater downside has been a headline driver for sellers. Negative Sentiment: Inventory and free‑cash‑flow concerns — multiple reports highlight record levels of unsold vehicles and rising inventories, increasing scrutiny on near-term margins and FCF. Inventory Pressure

Inventory and free‑cash‑flow concerns — multiple reports highlight record levels of unsold vehicles and rising inventories, increasing scrutiny on near-term margins and FCF. Negative Sentiment: Macro/structural uncertainty: speculation around a large SpaceX/xAI IPO and Elon Musk’s attention split raises concerns that capital flows and investor focus could rotate away from Tesla. SpaceX IPO Risk

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.