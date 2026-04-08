Pacific Point Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 233,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,420,204.50. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $451,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 280,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,580,693.20. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 326,333 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,957 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.98 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $128.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAOI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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