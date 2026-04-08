Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,240 and last traded at GBX 1,206. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200.

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 5.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,284.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,267.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies. It employs a fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Index. Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd was formed on March 2, 1995 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

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