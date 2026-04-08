O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,499 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,271,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,546,264,000 after buying an additional 436,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,694,000 after buying an additional 1,290,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,212 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Robert W. Baird downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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