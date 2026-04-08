Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $236.7660, with a volume of 8134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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