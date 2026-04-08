Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman Sells $319,014.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.3%

OLLI traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,452. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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