Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Obic Co (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Obic Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.69.

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Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Obic had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 54.92%.The company had revenue of $219.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.90 million.

About Obic

Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) is a Tokyo‐based technology company founded in 1978 that specializes in the development and deployment of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and related IT services. The company’s core offerings include integrated management systems for finance, production, distribution and human resources, which are delivered either through on‐premise installations or via cloud‐based platforms. Obic’s software suite is designed to help businesses streamline operations, improve data visibility and support decision‐making across various functional areas.

In addition to its ERP solutions, Obic provides a range of professional services such as system integration, consulting, customization and ongoing technical support.

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