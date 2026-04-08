Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 244,925 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,730,000 after buying an additional 8,212,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,520,000 after buying an additional 7,007,777 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 209.6% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,088,000 after buying an additional 3,608,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after buying an additional 2,206,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 176.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,063,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,955,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 168.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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