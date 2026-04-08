Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 7,938 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 201.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 49,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,983.15. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,776. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $289.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.48 and its 200 day moving average is $216.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $247.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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