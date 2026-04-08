Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 14,617 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 981.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,556,000 after buying an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,889,000 after purchasing an additional 221,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,861,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,301,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.89 and a fifty-two week high of $239.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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