Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Public Storage $PSA

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

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Public Storage Stock Down 0.5%

Public Storage stock opened at $279.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.54 and a one year high of $312.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.11 and a 200 day moving average of $282.96.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore set a $302.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair set a $305.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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