Oak Thistle LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 368.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5,157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

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OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske acquired 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,055.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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