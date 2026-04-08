Oak Thistle LLC Buys 5,778 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,985.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

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Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $299.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.36 and its 200 day moving average is $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $302.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $1,373,945.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,728 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,307.92. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

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