Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aramark $ARMK

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 428.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,453 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,157,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,367,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,296,000 after buying an additional 2,484,319 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,902,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aramark by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,878,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after buying an additional 1,199,729 shares during the period.

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Aramark Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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