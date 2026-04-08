Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 78,440 Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 612.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $63,308.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 100,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,249.25. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $403,926.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $561,971 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

Further Reading

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