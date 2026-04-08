Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after buying an additional 140,641 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 129,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,434,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

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Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CFG opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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