Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Solventum by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 12,899,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 959,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,847,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,393,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,701,000.

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Insider Transactions at Solventum

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

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Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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