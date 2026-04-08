NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.1650, with a volume of 34931857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

NuScale Power News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NuScale Power by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $3,169,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.