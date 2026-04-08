Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

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Nufarm Company Profile

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Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS: NUFMF) is a global crop protection company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of agricultural chemicals. The company’s core product lineup includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance crop yields and protect against a wide range of agronomic challenges. Nufarm serves a broad customer base of farmers, distributors and retailers, providing tailored solutions across diverse crop types and growing conditions.

With a strategic focus on innovation, Nufarm invests in research and development to advance new active ingredients and formulations that address evolving pest resistance and environmental sustainability.

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