NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $16.1125. NSK shares last traded at $16.1125, with a volume of 436 shares.

NSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.48.

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NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

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