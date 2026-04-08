Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Releases Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of GBX 1,139 million during the quarter.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Up 3.3%

LON:NAVF opened at GBX 233.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.77. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 172.12 and a 1 year high of GBX 252.

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