NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Director Robert Holmes Swan Purchases 11,781 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 29,402,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,929,238. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

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NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

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NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barchart highlights NKE as deeply oversold after the post‑earnings slide and cites a Guggenheim analyst saying a short‑term technical rebound is reasonable — this technical setup may be attracting dip buyers. Read More.

Barchart highlights NKE as deeply oversold after the post‑earnings slide and cites a Guggenheim analyst saying a short‑term technical rebound is reasonable — this technical setup may be attracting dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Nike’s dividend yield has risen toward ~4% as the share price has fallen, increasing appeal to income investors and reducing downside for yield‑focused buyers. Read More.

Nike’s dividend yield has risen toward ~4% as the share price has fallen, increasing appeal to income investors and reducing downside for yield‑focused buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Motley Fool piece flags a “silver lining” for deeply discounted long‑term holders, arguing valuation and yield could intrigue value investors if management can stabilize growth. Read More.

A Motley Fool piece flags a “silver lining” for deeply discounted long‑term holders, arguing valuation and yield could intrigue value investors if management can stabilize growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are pointing to key price levels and strategy signals to watch — useful for traders sizing positions, but not by itself a reason to change the long‑term thesis. Read More.

Analysts and outlets are pointing to key price levels and strategy signals to watch — useful for traders sizing positions, but not by itself a reason to change the long‑term thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentators question the timeline for a full recovery: the stock has been a long‑term underperformer, so any rebound may be slow and is dependent on execution. Read More.

Zacks and other commentators question the timeline for a full recovery: the stock has been a long‑term underperformer, so any rebound may be slow and is dependent on execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on weak revenue momentum: Nike’s recent quarter showed an EPS beat but essentially flat revenue, and several writeups call the lack of top‑line growth “disheartening,” pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Investors are focused on weak revenue momentum: Nike’s recent quarter showed an EPS beat but essentially flat revenue, and several writeups call the lack of top‑line growth “disheartening,” pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A nationwide class‑action suit alleges Nike failed to protect customer data in a recent breach, introducing legal and reputational risk that could weigh on sales and valuation. Read More.

A nationwide class‑action suit alleges Nike failed to protect customer data in a recent breach, introducing legal and reputational risk that could weigh on sales and valuation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage and media reactions include downgrades and renewed skepticism (CICC cut NKE to Market Perform; multiple outlets note 52‑week lows and repeated share plunges), which can prolong selling pressure until visibility improves. Read More. • Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,715,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

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Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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