Nestegg Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMY

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2026

Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMYFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nestegg Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nestegg Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSMY opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.0744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

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