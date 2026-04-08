Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $494.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.06. The stock has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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