Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after buying an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 594,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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