Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. HSBC makes up 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in HSBC by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting HSBC
Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC was named to Zacks’ list of top income stocks (Zacks Rank #1, Strong Buy), a visibility boost that can attract yield‑seeking investors and support demand for the shares. Best Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC strategists (Max Kettner) publicly signaled a broad “buy” signal for markets, a constructive macro message that can lift investor sentiment for banks and cyclically exposed stocks. Coverage includes TV and market writeups. ‘The Market Flashed Its First Real Buy Signal Since Liberation Day,’ Says HSBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Canara HSBC Life (JV) launched a market‑linked savings plan in India — a product growth development for the insurer JV that supports distribution and fee/revenue diversity over time but is not a material near‑term earnings driver for global HSBC. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Launches Promise4Wealth
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC research flagged large upside in select cement stocks as supply peaks — a sign of active client research but not a direct company catalyst for HSBC’s own earnings. Why HSBC sees 28% to 45% upside in these 4 cement stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor industry head‑line: a former HSBC trade‑finance head joined Trademo as an advisor — reputational/people movement news with limited impact on HSBC’s stock. Trademo Welcomes Sanjay Tandon
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation comparison pieces (HSBC vs Nordea) circulated — useful for investors looking at relative value but not a direct catalyst. HSBC or NRDBY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI cut its target on USB and reports noted HSBC warning of a repricing across bank stocks — analyst caution about bank valuations and sectorwide repricing risk can pressure HSBC’s multiple. Evercore ISI Lowers USB Target; HSBC Flags Repricing Across Bank Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say HSBC has revived plans to exit Australia’s retail business — renewed strategic uncertainty and potential earnings disruption from a withdrawal can weigh on the stock until details or a sale plan are clarified. HSBC revives Australia retail exit plan – report
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC blamed “security controls” for a PayPal payments problem — operational issues that affect customer experience and can raise short‑term confidence concerns. HSBC blames ‘security controls’ for PayPal problem
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on HSBC
HSBC Stock Performance
HSBC opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.
HSBC Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.43%.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.
HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.
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