Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. HSBC makes up 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in HSBC by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting HSBC

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.43%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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