Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $364.61 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

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AbbVie Profile

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AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

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