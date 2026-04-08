NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 840 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 612.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 597.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 599.32. The company has a market capitalization of £48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 404.90 and a 1 year high of GBX 705.40.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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