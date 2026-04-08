NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading Up 10.3% – Here’s Why

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.2699 and last traded at $8.2699. Approximately 994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.4950.

NatWest Group Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.03.

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NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

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