MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTUAY. Zacks Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $146.31 and a 12 month high of $238.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

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MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company’s activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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