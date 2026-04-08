Morpho Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.85 Million (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Morpho token can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002457 BTC on exchanges. Morpho has a market cap of $196.85 million and $25.55 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpho has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpho alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho Token Profile

Morpho was first traded on November 21st, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpho is https://reddit.com/r/morpho and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpho is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpho. The official website for Morpho is morpho.org.

Buying and Selling Morpho

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 999,999,999.80103273 with 404,954,541.83821973 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 1.71133354 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $28,051,642.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpho should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpho and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.